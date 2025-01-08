Honda Unveils New Electric Vehicle Prototypes

Newsfrom Japan

Las Vegas, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. on Tuesday unveiled two prototype models to be introduced to global markets under its new "0" (zero) Series electric vehicle brand starting in 2026.

The Japanese automaker unveiled prototypes of the 0 Series Saloon sedan and the 0 Series midsize SUV at the CES technology show in Las Vegas.

A new vehicle operating system using the technology of Honda's ASIMO bipedal humanoid robot will be installed to 0 Series EVs, the company said.

Honda also said the company and Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp have signed an agreement to develop a high-performance system-on-chip for the 0 Series.

Honda's EVs will customize vehicle movement control and other features for individual users, Katsushi Inoue, chief officer of electrification business development operations, said at a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]