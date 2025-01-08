Toyama, Osaka Make N.Y. Times List of 52 Places to Go in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Toyama and Osaka, both Japanese cities, have made The New York Times' list of "52 Places to Go in 2025."

In Toyama, central Japan, people can "enjoy cultural wonders and culinary delights while skipping the crowds," the daily said.

The newspaper introduced the lantern-lit "Owara Kaze no Bon" traditional festival held every September, in which participants wearing a woven hat dance to the music through the streets, as well as local cuisine served at restaurants near Toyama Castle.

It praised the Toyama Glass Art Museum, designed by prominent Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, calling it "a towering cathedral of timber and light."

Osaka, in western Japan, is set to host the 2025 World Exposition for six months from April, the paper noted. It also commended the city's efforts to make it open to sexual minorities.

