Japan Post Given Guidance for Another Subcontractor Issue

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission issued an administrative guidance to Japan Post Co. last year for failing to adequately respond to a request from its parcel delivery service subcontractor to pass on higher costs, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Japan Post was asked by its subcontractor, which is entrusted with Yu-Pack parcel deliveries, to raise commission fees, in light of rising costs. The company, however, left subcontracting fees unchanged without discussion, according to the people.

The FTC issued the administrative guidance to Japan Post in June last year, judging that Japan Post's response could be perceived as beating down prices under the subcontract law.

It was already known that the FTC also issued an administrative guidance in the same month to Japan Post for collecting penalty fees for failed deliveries and complaints about cigarette smell from subcontractors without sufficient explanation in violation of the same law.

