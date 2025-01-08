4 Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships intruded in Japan's territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday.

According to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost prefecture, each of them was equipped with what appeared to be autocannons.

The four ships went into territorial waters one after another near the Minami-Kojima island, part of the Japanese-controlled island chain, between 10 a.m. and around 10:15 a.m. This was the first territorial water violation by a Chinese official ship this year.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]