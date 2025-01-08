Tokyo Prosecutors Not to Indict 3 over Machine Export Probes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office decided Wednesday not to indict three people suspected of making and using official documents containing falsified information during criminal investigations into machinery maker Ohkawara Kakohki Co.

Following the probes by the Public Security Bureau of Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department, Ohkawara Kakohki’s president and others were indicted on allegations of illegally exporting spray dryers, but the charges were later dropped.

“It is unreasonable to deprive us of the opportunity to seek a court judgment on whether their acts were crimes,” a lawyer for the Yokohama-based maker said of the decision, adding that the company plans to seek a review by a committee for the inquest of prosecution.

A former company executive who filed the criminal complaint against the three people involved in the probes expressed dissatisfaction, saying, “It seems that the proceedings were conducted just as a formality, with the policy of no indictment predetermined.”

The three allegedly made and used in May 2019 a report regarding experiments on the product in question from which data unfavorable to building a case had been deliberately excluded.

