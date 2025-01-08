U.S. Marine Suspected of Sexual Assault in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Police in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa on Wednesday sent papers on a U.S. Marine in his 30s to public prosecutors for alleged nonconsensual sexual intercourse resulting in injury.

Police notified the Okinawa prefectural government of the referral the same day. It is not clear whether the suspect has admitted to the allegation.

The Marine is suspected of sexually assaulting and injuring an adult woman indoors on Okinawa’s main island last November.

The suspect and the victim met on the day of the incident, according to informed sources. Police identified the man, including through security camera footage, and questioned him on a voluntary basis.

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said in a statement that the incident was extremely regrettable, and that he feels strong indignation. “This is a matter of great concern to the people of Okinawa, and we demand a firm response,” Tamaki said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]