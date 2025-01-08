Fast Retailing to Raise Starting Monthly Salary to 330,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fast Retailing Co. said Wednesday that it will raise the starting monthly salary for new employees by 10 pct to 330,000 yen from March 2025, taking their annual pay to slightly over 5 million yen.

The operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing stores said that it wants to attract talented university graduates in a bid to reinforce the company's global competitiveness and growth potential.

For store managers in their first or second year at Fast Retailing, the monthly salary is set to increase to 410,000 yen from the current 390,000 yen. Their annual pay will rise about 5 pct to 7.3 million yen.

Fast Retailing will also introduce a new remuneration system for its domestic personnel, lifting salary table figures for full-time headquarters and sales employees by up to 11 pct depending on the results of assessments of their skills and ambitions. Employees selected or promoted to key positions would enjoy a rise of up to 54 pct.

Fast Retailing had revised the remuneration system for its employees in Japan in the year to Aug. 31, 2023, boosting pay by 4 to 40 pct depending on the results of evaluations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]