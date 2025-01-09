Man Served Fresh Warrant over Fukuoka Student Stabbing

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Fukuoka prefectural police Thursday served a fresh arrest warrant on Masanori Hirabaru over a stabbing attack in the southwestern Japan prefecture on suspicion of murdering a junior high school girl.

The 43-year-old suspect allegedly fatally stabbed Saaya Nakashima, 15, in her stomach with what appeared to be a knife at a McDonald's restaurant in Kokuraminami Ward in the city of Kitakyushu around 8:25 p.m. Dec. 14, 2024.

Hirabaru has denied the allegations, according to investigative sources.

The Fukuoka police's investigation headquarters had arrested Hirabaru on Dec. 19 on suspicion of attempting to murder a 15-year-old male student who was visiting the restaurant with Nakashima.

Investigators confiscated dozens of bladed objects including imitation swords as they searched the suspect's home and vehicle.

