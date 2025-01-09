Honda N-Box Top-Selling Car in Japan for 3rd Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle was the best-selling car in Japan for the third consecutive year in 2024, industry data showed Thursday.

Sales of the N-Box totaled 206,272 units, down 10.9 pct from the previous year.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Corolla came second, with sales of 166,956 units, up 7.8 pct, followed by its Yaris subcompact with 166,162 units, down 14.5 pct, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

The N-Box was favored by customers for its spacious interior. But sales have been sluggish since autumn last year, as the effects of its full revamp in autumn 2023 wore off.

Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto minivehicle fell to seventh place from third, as its sales plunged 41.2 pct to 93,759 units due to production halts caused by its fraudulent test scandal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]