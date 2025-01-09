Japan, India Coast Guards Hold Joint Drill in Yokohama

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Indian coast guards conducted their 20th joint drill in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Thursday, and it was the first to be observed by officials from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Australian Border Force.

The oil and hazardous substance control drill, held at the Yokohama Maritime Disaster Prevention Base, was also inspected by Japan Coast Guard Commandant Yoshio Seguchi and Indian Coast Guard Director General Paramesh Sivamani.

"I hope (the drill) will lead to better mutual understanding and future cooperation," Seguchi told reporters.

In recent years, Japan, India, Australia and the United States have stepped up cooperation under their Quad framework in the face of China's increasing maritime activities.

