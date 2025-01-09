Biden's U.S. Steel Move Unlikely to Hurt Bilateral Ties: Emanuel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Thursday gave the view that President Joe Biden's order blocking Nippon Steel Corp.'s acquisition of United States Steel Corp. will have minimal impact on overall Japan-U.S. relations.

"The U.S.-Japan alliance is stronger than a single financial business transaction," Emanuel said in talks with reporters in Tokyo before he leaves office as the top U.S. envoy to Japan on Tuesday.

He gave examples of bilateral cooperation, including under the Artemis international lunar exploration program, and said, "I think I can give you a list much longer than one transaction that says we are friends, we are trusted allies, we work together."

He also said that trilateral cooperation between the two countries and South Korea will continue even after the Jan. 20 inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, believed to be not interested in strengthening ties with allies.

"All three countries' political leadership see a strategic value," in the three-way collaboration, Emanuel said, adding that the question is not whether the cooperation will survive but whether it will thrive.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]