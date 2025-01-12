Ishiba Keeping Eye on Lower House Multi-Seat Constituency Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--With many issues arising from the current electoral system adopted for Japan's House of Representatives, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is keeping a close eye on the idea of introducing a medium constituency plural ballot system.

Talks to rethink the current combination of single-seat constituencies and proportional representation blocs adopted for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, may be ignited during this year's ordinary Diet session set to be convened on Jan. 24, with Ishiba calling for parties to discuss the matter.

The prime minister, who also heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is believed to be eyeing cooperation with opposition parties by using electoral system reform as an opportunity.

"It's important that the people's will is reflected as much as possible," Ishiba said in his New Year's press conference held on Monday.

He voiced hopes to reconsider the current Lower House electoral system that is based on the political reform law enacted in 1994, saying, "A cross-party examination is necessary, based on some 30 years of history."

