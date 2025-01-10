Japan Household Spending Falls 0.4 Pct in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s household consumption expenditures dropped 0.4 pct from a year earlier in inflation-adjusted real terms to 295,518 yen in November, extending their downtrend to four months, the internal affairs ministry said Friday.

Spending by multi-person households on durable goods, such as refrigerators and air conditioners, tumbled 28.2 pct. Due chiefly to warmer-than-usual temperatures, outlays on clothes and shoes went down 13.7 pct.

Those families spent 0.6 pct less on food, curbing expenditures for two months in a row to cope with rising prices. Specifically, spending dropped 4.1 pct on confectionery and 3.8 pct on meat products. That on rice fell 3.1 pct to mark a drop for the third straight month amid continued price spikes.

Utility bill payments, particularly for water and gas, were cut by 2.9 pct, the first reduction in three months.

On the other hand, outlays for dining out grew 5.8 pct on strong spending on alcoholic beverages and sushi, among others, following the recent increasing trend.

