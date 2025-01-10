Japan to Step Up Efforts to Increase Food Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will step up efforts to increase the country's exports of agriculture, forestry, fisheries and food products.

The government has been supporting the development of overseas sales channels. In addition, it will promote the overseas expansion of the food industry and boost food-related consumption by foreign visitors to Japan, officials said.

"Expanding the food industry abroad and food-related consumption by foreign visitors will help strengthen our ability to earn overseas," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a ministerial meeting.

Specifically, the government will support efforts by Japanese food-related companies to team up with foreign businesses, process their products using Japanese ingredients abroad and develop logistics hubs.

It will also make Japanese food culture more popular among foreign visitors by promoting travel programs in which they stay in farm and fishery villages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]