Japan Names Okano as Chief of National Security Secretariat

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday appointed Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano as secretary-general of the National Security Secretariat to replace Takeo Akiba, effective on Jan. 20.

Okano, 60, will become the third Foreign Ministry bureaucrat to head the National Security Secretariat.

His near-term focus will include building a relationship of trust with the administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, improving ties with China and working on legislation to introduce active cyber defense.

He has "extensive knowledge and experience in foreign and national security policy," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference.

Okano joined the Foreign Ministry in 1987 and served in such posts as the director-general of its Foreign Policy Bureau before becoming vice foreign minister in August 2023.

