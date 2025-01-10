Japan Defense Minister to Visit Britain from Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Friday that he will visit Britain from Monday to Thursday.

During the trip, Nakatani will meet with British Defense Secretary John Healey and exchange opinions on the two countries' joint development of a next-generation fighter jet with Italy, known as the Global Combat Air Program, or GCAP.

Nakatani also plans to inspect the headquarters of the GCAP International Government Organization in London and meet with its first leader, Masami Oka, former Japanese vice minister of defense for international affairs.

"I'm eager to confirm further promotion of exchanges and cooperation between Japan and Britain in the field of defense," he told a press conference.

