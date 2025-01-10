Japan Expands Sanctions against Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday announced additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

A total of 33 organizations and 12 individuals, including a North Korean national, were added to the Japanese list of asset freeze targets under the foreign exchange and foreign trade law, and 53 organizations from countries including Russia and China newly became subject to export bans and other measures.

Also, Japan will ban the export of 335 more goods, including small motorcycles and components for special-purpose vehicles such as cranes, to Russia, starting on Jan. 23.

The aim is to strengthen Japan's response to North Korea's support for Russia and Moscow's use of third countries to evade sanctions.

"(The additional steps) are to contribute to international efforts for peace," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference. "Japan will continue to work in cooperation with the international community, including its Group of Seven partners."

