Japan Govt Project to Help Improve Accommodation Operators

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Tourism Agency will launch a model project to support accommodation operators working to turn around their businesses while repaying debts incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the project, experts from consulting companies will be dispatched to such accommodation businesses to offer advice on how to improve their operations. Essential costs to implement recommended measures will be partly subsidized.

Know-how gained from the project, including successful practices, will be compiled into guidelines by the agency in the year from April, as a reference for other operators.

Participants in the project will be chosen mainly from operators outside metropolitan areas that are working to improve their operations with public support from organizations such as councils set up in each prefecture to revitalize smaller businesses.

Accommodation operators will draw up plans to enhance their operations with the advice of experts. Possible plans are expected to include ideas such as strengthening marketing efforts, setting fees based on demand and distributing workers appropriately.

