U.S. Envoy Lauds Enhanced Deterrence against "Axis of Autocrats"

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The United States has enhanced deterrence against an "axis of autocrats" by boosting its ties with Japan, outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said Friday, apparently bearing in mind China and North Korea.

"I think I can say with some confidence that the U.S.-Japan alliance is better prepared than it was before," Emanuel told a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, referring to the ongoing efforts to strengthen the two countries' security command and control systems.

Moreover, he described the security cooperation among Japan, South Korea and the Philippines as "all reflecting a new era...and a new deterrence between United States and (its) allies."

On U.S. President Joe Biden's order blocking Nippon Steel Corp.'s acquisition of United States Steel Corp., Emanuel stated that even Japan "used similar language" when mentioning national security concerns over corporate buyout proposals, including for Toshiba Corp.

But he emphasized the strength of the two countries' relations, saying, "I stand absolutely confident in the bonds that bond us together (and) in the foundation there."

