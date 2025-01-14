Realtors Offer Healthy Options for Office Workers of Tenant Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Now that the COVID-19 crisis is over, real estate developers in Japan are actively cultivating a "health-conscious workplace market" by launching exercise and meal services for tenant companies and office workers.

Through the pandemic, many companies have learned that preparing a workplace environment in which their employees can stay healthy is a key to secure talented manpower, people familiar with the situation said.

To meet such demand, Mori Building Co. has been offering yoga and body stretch programs in the shared common space of its Azabudai Hills, a large complex opened in Tokyo's Minato Ward in November 2023, for workers of tenant firms.

Meals are also served along with nutritional data in the area at low prices.

"With an aim to develop young personnel and enhance team dynamics, companies are looking for offices their workers want to work in," a Mori Building official said.

