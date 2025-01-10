Japan, Malaysia to Promote Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, confirmed Friday that their countries will promote cooperation in the security field, as well as in economic areas such as decarbonization and energy.

In their meeting at the Malaysian prime minister's office near Kuala Lumpur, the two leaders agreed to coordinate for a free and open Indo-Pacific region and to closely communicate over the situations in the East and South China seas, bearing in mind China's growing hegemonic moves.

"Strengthening ties with Southeast Asia is one of the top priorities for Japanese diplomacy," Ishiba told a joint press conference with Anwar after their meeting. "We would like to work even more closely with Malaysia, this year's chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)."

During his talks with Anwar, Ishiba said that this year is an extremely important one for deciding whether the world will move toward cooperation, rather than confrontation and division, and rebuild peace. Anwar emphasized his eagerness to work together in the digital, defense and energy fields.

The two leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in the maritime field, including bilateral coast guard ties, and to work closely through the strategic dialogue that started in December and Japan's official security assistance framework for providing defense equipment to like-minded countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]