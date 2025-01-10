Japan's First Lady Makes Diplomatic Debut in Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Yoshiko Ishiba, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, made her diplomatic debut by attending events in Malaysia on Friday.
The couple are visiting Malaysia and Indonesia on a tour from Thursday to Sunday.
In Malaysia, Yoshiko took part in a cultural exchange event hosted by the wife of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
She experienced a traditional dyeing technique with the first lady of Malaysia and talked with Japanese women living in the Southeast Asian country.
At a welcoming ceremony at the prime minister's office near Kuala Lumpur, Yoshiko and her husband shook hands with related people.
