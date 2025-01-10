8 Injured in Hammer Attack at Hosei Univ. Tama Campus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Eight people were injured by a hammer-wielding woman at Hosei University's Tama campus in Tokyo on Friday afternoon.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's Minamiosawa station arrested the 22-year-old sophomore at the university on the spot on charges of injuring five men and three women in their 20s at the campus in Machida, western Tokyo.

According to investigative sources, the woman started brandishing the hammer suddenly during class in the sociology department building at around 3:40 p.m. There were some 100 students and others in the classroom.

Although the attack left several people with bloodied heads, no one was seriously wounded.

The student was quoted as saying at the time of arrest that she hit people with a hammer she found at the university "out of pent-up rage from being ignored."

