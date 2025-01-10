8 Injured in Hammer Attack on Univ. Campus in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Eight people were injured by a hammer-wielding woman on Hosei University's Tama campus in Tokyo on Friday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department's Minamiosawa station arrested the 22-year-old woman, who claims to be a South Korean national and student of the university, on the spot on suspicion of injuring at least one of the eight.

According to investigative and other sources, the suspect said, "I was feeling frustrated because I was bullied," and "I was filled with anger because I had been ignored, so I hit with a hammer found at school."

The sources said that the woman started brandishing the hammer suddenly during class in the sociology department building around 3:40 p.m. There were some 100 people in the classroom.

Those injured were five men and two women in their 20s and a 19-year-old woman. Some were bleeding from the head, but all were able to talk and walk and were considered to have minor injuries.

