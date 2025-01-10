Tokio Marine to Raise Starting Pay to Up to 410,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. plans to raise its starting monthly salary for university graduates joining the nonlife insurer in April 2026 to as much as 410,000 yen, sources said Friday.

According to the plan, if a career-track employee agrees to be relocated to an area far from his or her current home and actually works there, the monthly salary will increase by as much as some 130,000 yen from the current maximum of 280,000 yen.

The aim is to secure and retain excellent human resources amid continuing labor shortages in Japan. A formal decision will be made after consultation with the labor union.

Tokio Marine will abolish area-based career-track positions, whose work locations are limited, in fiscal 2026, and unify its recruitment to general career-track positions. For those who do not wish to be transferred, the starting salary will be about 280,000 yen.

Major Japanese companies are increasingly moving to raise their starting salaries to secure human resources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]