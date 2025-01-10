Japan Regrets Denmark's Refusal to Extradite Activist

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Denmark's rejection of Japan's request to extradite an antiwhaling activist is extremely regrettable, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Friday.

Iwaya expressed the view in a meeting with Danish Ambassador-designate to Japan Jarl Frijs-Madsen at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

The activist, Sea Shepherd founder Paul Watson, is internationally wanted by the Japanese government for obstructing Japanese research whaling.

He was detained in the Danish autonomous territory of Greenland in July last year. Despite Tokyo's call for his extradition, the Denmark side freed Watson in December.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]