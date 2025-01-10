Japan to Set Energy-Saving Target for Data Centers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry Friday presented a plan to set an energy-saving target for new data centers to be built in the country.

The number of data centers, which consume enormous amounts of electricity, is expected to surge in line with the digitalization of society.

Against the background, the ministry plans to oblige businesses to achieve the target in order to encourage them to improve efficiency in electricity consumption.

The plan was presented at a meeting of a subgroup of the Advisory Committee for Natural Resources and Energy, which advises the industry minister.

The target will apply to businesses consuming more than a certain amount of energy that are required to submit regular reports under the energy saving law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]