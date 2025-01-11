Japan Foreign Min. to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya is seen visiting Washington to attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20, Japanese sources said Friday.

The government received an invitation from the United States, the sources added.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considering visiting the United States in February or later for his first meeting with Trump. He hopes to have Iwaya attend the inauguration to build ties with the Trump administration.

Iwaya may also meet with Senator Marco Rubio, nominated by Trump for secretary of state.

It is customary for countries to send ambassadors to attend U.S. presidential inauguration ceremonies.

