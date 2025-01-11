Honda Civic Hybrid Named North American Car of Year

Newsfrom Japan

Detroit, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Honda Civic Hybrid has been chosen North American Car of the Year for 2025 by journalists in the United States and Canada, according to an announcement in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday.

Among the journalists who voted for the hybrid version of the Civic sedan of Japan's Honda Motor Co., one said the car is fun to drive and its fuel efficiency is excellent.

In addition to the Civic Hybrid, the Camry of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. and the K4 of South Korea's Kia Corp. were also finalists for the award.

While the growth in demand for electric vehicles is slowing in the U.S. market, hybrid vehicles are gaining popularity. "Hybrids play an important role in our electrification strategy," a Honda official said.

The 2025 North American Truck of the Year award went to the Ranger of Ford Motor Co. of the United States. The ID. Buzz of Germany's Volkswagen AG won the Utility Vehicle of the Year award.

