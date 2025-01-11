Japan Agrees to Provide High-Speed Patrol Boats to Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Saturday agreed that Japan will provide the Southeast Asian nation with high-speed patrol boats.

At the day's meeting held at a presidential palace located on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, the two leaders also agreed to hold a so-called two-plus-two meeting of the two countries' foreign and defense ministers.

The two affirmed the importance of maintaining and strengthening an international order based on the rule of law.

Ishiba vowed to cooperate as much as possible in enhancing Indonesia's energy security and defense capabilities.

Noting that Japan is an extremely important partner, the Indonesian leader said that Ishiba's visit is a symbol of the strengthening of cooperation between the two nations in a wide range of areas.

