Japan, Indonesia Confirm Expansion of Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Saturday confirmed that their countries will expand cooperation in the security field, bearing in mind China's growing hegemonic moves.

At the day's meeting in Indonesia, the two leaders agreed that Japan will provide the Indonesian navy with high-speed patrol boats.

They also agreed to hold a so-called two-plus-two meeting of the two countries' foreign and defense ministers this year.

The summit talks were held for about an hour and 50 minutes at a presidential palace located on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. The two leaders had lunch together after the talks.

Ishiba vowed to cooperate as much as possible in enhancing Indonesia's energy security and defense capabilities.

