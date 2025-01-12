Tokyo to Offer Up to 100,000 Yen for Painless Delivery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government will provide up to 100,000 yen in subsidies from October to residents of Tokyo who opt for painless deliveries, Governor Yuriko Koike has said.

"The Tokyo metropolitan government will lead efforts to realize a society where people can have and raise children without worry," Koike told reporters on Saturday.

It will be the country's first program to subsidize the cost of painless childbirths at the prefecture level.

The metropolitan government plans to allocate 1.1 billion yen for related expenses in its initial budget for fiscal 2025, and expects to provide subsidies for 9,500 painless delivery cases over the six months through the end of March next year.

Eligible medical institutions must meet certain safety standards.

