Japan Foreign Chief Says He Will Attend Trump's Inauguration

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said in a television program Sunday that he will visit the United States to attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20.

"We've received an invitation to the inauguration ceremony and I will be there," the foreign minister said in the program of public broadcaster Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK.

During his stay in the United States, Iwaya intends to hold talks with Sen. Marco Rubio, nominated by Trump for secretary of state. "I hope to lay the groundwork for a summit meeting" between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Trump, Iwaya said.

On Tuesday, Iwaya had dinner with SoftBank Group Corp. CEO Masayoshi Son, who met with Trump last month. The foreign minister revealed that Son advised him not to go into roundabouts when talking to Trump, as the president-elect is a straightforward person, and that he should simply convey the key issues in Japan-U.S. relations.

Meanwhile, Ishiba, in a BS TV Tokyo Corp. program broadcast Sunday, reiterated his desire to meet with Trump "at the earliest possible time." At the same time, the prime minister said, "It would be more in Japan's national interest (if the summit talks are held) after the personnel and policies (of the Trump administration) are clarified to some extent." The program was pre-recorded.

