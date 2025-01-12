U.S. Extends Deadline for Nippon Steel to Drop U.S. Steel Bid

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government extended until June 18 the deadline for Japan's Nippon Steel Corp. to complete the procedures to halt its planned acquisition of United States Steel Corp. as ordered by U.S. President Joe Biden, the two companies said Saturday.

The deadline was originally set on Feb. 2.

The Japanese and U.S. steelmakers reiterated that they will aim to complete the acquisition deal, emphasizing their intention to continue their legal battle against the U.S. government.

On Jan. 3, Biden ordered Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel to abandon the acquisition plan within 30 days, citing security concerns. The two companies filed a lawsuit in the United States seeking to invalidate the order. The U.S. government is believed to have extended the deadline to allow time for the litigation.

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel said Biden interfered politically to win support from the United Steelworkers, or USW, union, which is opposed to the takeover deal, and "failed to conduct a good faith, national security-focused regulatory review process." The Japanese government also reacted against Biden's order, with Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya saying, "It is extremely regrettable."

