Quad Foreign Ministers to Meet in Washington on Jan. 21

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, Australia and India are likely to meet in Washington on Jan. 21, a day after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Japanese government officials said Monday.

The ministerial meeting of the so-called Quad countries will underscore that the Trump administration is attaching importance to collaboration among the four nations amid the intensifying rivalry between the United States and China in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad foreign ministers, including Takeshi Iwaya of Japan, are expected to discuss holding a summit meeting of the four countries' leaders at an early date.

"The Trump administration's emphasis on the Quad will have a significant impact on Indo-Pacific security," Akihisa Nagashima, special adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, said in a post on X on Monday.

