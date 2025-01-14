Japan Govt to Promote Business-Village Collaboration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agriculture ministry will launch a project to send corporate employees to agricultural villages to maintain and energize those areas faced with depopulation and aging.

The project is part of the Regional Revitalization 2.0 policy of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration. The government aims to match rural communities with people in business willing to take training or do side jobs in such areas.

To discuss details, the ministry will launch a meeting that will bring together government agencies, local governments and companies in February.

Under the project, the ministry will aim to increase the number of people who maintain close connections with farm villages by boosting collaboration between such communities and companies. Expected activities include assistance in harvesting during the busy time and running local events.

For companies, the project would provide opportunities for their employees to gain new experiences and knowledge through interactions with farm communities, which could be a plus to their corporate value.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]