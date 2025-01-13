Japan, U.S., Philippine Leaders Commit to Continuing Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan, the United States and the Philippines agreed that the three countries will continue to cooperate in maritime and economic security amid China's growing assertiveness in the region during a virtual three-way summit on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, U.S. President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed continued cooperation among the three countries before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

The three leaders shared opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

They agreed that Japan, the United States and the Philippines will continue to work together in strengthening critical infrastructure and in the fight against cyberattacks.

Southeast Asia is of growing geopolitical and economic importance, Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo after the meeting. "I would like to make further efforts to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]