Ishiba Urges Biden to Dispel Concern about Investment in U.S.

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to take steps to dispel concerns about investments in the United States following his rejection of the sale of United States Steel Corp. to Nippon Steel Corp.

Ishiba made the request during a three-way virtual summit of leaders from Japan, the United States and the Philippines, he told reporters after the talks.

Biden's decision has raised "strong concerns in the business community of not only Japan but also the United States," Ishiba said. "I strongly urged (Biden) to dispel this," he said.

Ishiba did not say how Biden responded to his request.

Biden blocked the transaction on national security grounds on Jan. 3. Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel filed lawsuits to keep the deal alive.

