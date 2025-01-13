Japan, S. Korea Agree to Maintain Momentum toward Improved Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his South Korean counterpart, Cho Tae-yul, on Monday agreed that the two countries need to maintain the momentum toward improving ties despite political turmoil in South Korea.

At a joint press conference with Cho after their meeting in Seoul, Iwaya signaled Japan's desire to continue shuttle diplomacy with South Korea, or mutual visits to each other's country by their leaders.

"Relations between Japan and South Korea are becoming increasingly important amid a challenging strategic environment," Iwaya said.

Cho said South Korea is determined to advance relations with Japan unwaveringly under any circumstances.

At their meeting, Iwaya and Cho shared concerns that North Korea is stepping up its nuclear and missile development and strengthening its military cooperation with Russia.

