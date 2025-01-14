Doctor Pleads Not Guilty to Assisting Sapporo Hotel Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--A 61-year-old doctor pleaded not guilty Tuesday to assisting his daughter's alleged murder and decapitation of a 62-year-old male company employee at a hotel in the Susukino entertainment district of Sapporo, northern Japan, in 2023.

The doctor, Osamu Tamura, appeared in the first hearing of his trial at Sapporo District Court on the day. The defense said that he did not know that the daughter, Runa, 30, was planning to kill the man, nor did he intend to become involved in the plan.

The ruling for the father is set for March 12. It is unclear when Runa's trial will begin, as she is currently undergoing a second examination to determine whether she is competent to take criminal responsibility.

According to the indictment, Osamu bought a saw and a suitcase and gave them to Runa, knowing that she was going to kill the man. In July 2023, he allegedly drove her from their home to the Sapporo hotel and later allowed her to hide the man's head in the house. He is also suspected of helping her kill the man and filmed her mutilating the head.

Since July last year, Osamu has given testimony in the trial of his wife, Hiroko, 62, the mother of Runa, who is charged with helping the daughter damage the victim's body. He said that he was unaware of the daughter's plan to kill the man.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]