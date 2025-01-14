LDP Exec Urges China to Resume Fishery Imports from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--An executive of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday urged China to abolish its import restrictions on Japanese fishery products.

Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary-general of the LDP, also requested Beijing to secure the safety of Japanese nationals in China.

Moriyama made the requests at the first dialogue meeting between Japanese and Chinese ruling parties in six years and three months, which took place in Beijing.

Japanese participants included Makoto Nishida, secretary-general of Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner. From China, Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee, attended the meeting.

In his keynote speech, Moriyama said, "I strongly hope that China will lift import restrictions on Japanese food products including fishery products." He also called on China to resume or expand imports of beef and polished rice from Japan.

