N. Korea Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Seoul, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan from Kanggye in the northern region around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the South Korean military.

The missiles flew about 250 kilometers before falling into the sea, the military said.

Japan "has not confirmed any missiles entering our territory or exclusive economic zone," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference in Tokyo.

He added that the government will put all efforts into vigilance and surveillance activities, working closely with the United States and South Korea to collect and analyze necessary information.

On Jan. 6, North Korea launched a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile, resuming provocations using ballistic missiles ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday.

