Caution Still Needed 5 Years after Japan's 1st COVID-19 Case
Newsfrom JapanSociety
Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--As Japan marks the fifth anniversary of the confirmation of its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, people in the country are still being urged to exercise caution about the novel coronavirus disease.
Waves of infections have continued even after Japan lowered the classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law to Category V, the same as for seasonal influenza, in May 2023.
There have been reports of cases of prolonged COVID-19 aftereffects having impact on social life.
Japan's first COVID-19 case was confirmed on Jan. 15, 2020, prompting the government to classify the disease as the second most severe category under the law.
At that time, the government required COVID-19 patients to be hospitalized and restricted their work, while collecting information on all patients.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]