Suzuki Motor Eyeing Cow Feces for Biogas Fuel in India

New Delhi, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. is making full-fledged efforts to produce biogas fuel for automobiles using cow feces in India.

The automaker is focusing on means other than electric vehicles to realize carbon neutrality, or reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero.

Suzuki Motor President Toshihiro Suzuki and other company executives visited a rural area in the state of Gujarat, western India, on Dec. 25 last year.

They inspected a dairy farm where feces of cows being grown are collected and put into a fermentation tank to extract methane gas for use as fuel for cooking at home. The fecal residue is used as organic fertilizer.

The farm is part of a test model village run by a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board, an Indian government agency involved in installing and managing biogas plants.

