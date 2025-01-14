Iwaya, S. Korea's Acting Pres. Reaffirm Future-Oriented Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, agreed Tuesday that their countries will maintain close cooperation to further develop bilateral relations for the future.

In their 30-minute talks, Iwaya and Choi, the deputy prime minister and economy and finance minister who has taken over the duties of impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol, also affirmed that the two sides will steadily implement projects to mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral diplomatic relations.

On South Korea's current tumultuous domestic situation, Choi said that his country is working to stably implement policies under the country's Constitution and laws.

Iwaya said that he appreciates Seoul's commitment to its policy of developing bilateral ties. The Japanese foreign minister was visiting South Korea as part of his four-day Asian tour through Thursday.

Speaking to reporters later, Iwaya said, "We reaffirmed the importance of Japan and South Korea, and Japan, the United States and South Korea working closely together to contribute to regional peace and stability."

