Toyota Remains World's Biggest Auto Seller for 5th Year

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. retained the top spot in global vehicle sales for the fifth year in a row in 2024, surpassing Volkswagen Group.

Volkswagen said on Tuesday that its global vehicle sales fell 2.3 pct in 2024 from the previous year to 9,027,400 units. Toyota sold around 9.85 million vehicles globally in the first 11 months of 2024.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]