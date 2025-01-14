Japan to Unveil Mars Meteorite at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will unveil one of the world's biggest meteorites from Mars to the public for the first time at this year's World Exposition in the western city of Osaka, the industry ministry said Tuesday.

The meteorite, collected by a Japanese Antarctic research expedition, is a scientifically important material containing minerals that indicate that there was water on Mars in the past, ministry officials said.

It will be open to the public in the Plant Area, one of the three areas in the Japan Pavilion. Visitors will be allowed to touch a piece of the meteorite.

The Plant Area will also feature the function of microorganisms that decompose waste and convert it into energy. There will be a tour to observe biogas power generation using such microorganisms and food waste collected in the Expo venue.

In the Factory Area, sand samples of the asteroids Itokawa and Ryugu collected by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Hayabusa probes will be exhibited.

