Russia's Lavrov Complains about Japan's Stance on Dialogue

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has complained about Japan's stance on its relations with his country, amid Moscow's continued invasion of Ukraine.

In a press conference held in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov said Russia feels that Japan is signaling its readiness to resume dialogue on concluding a peace treaty with Russia, as well as its hope that Russia would allow former Japanese residents of the four disputed northwestern Pacific islands to visit them again.

But he said such a stance taken by Japan is inconsistent with the country maintaining its sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Collectively known in Japan as the Northern Territories, the four islands were seized by the former Soviet Union from Japan at the end of World War II. The territorial row has been preventing Tokyo and Moscow from concluding a peace treaty to formally end their wartime hostilities.

On the other hand, Lavrov told the press conference that there is a pleasant exception at a time when the two countries have cold relations, pointing to a Russian cultural festival held in Japan every year.

