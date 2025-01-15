Accountant to Face Summary Indictment over Tokyo Assembly Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors plan to issue a summary indictment against an accountant over a political funds scandal involving Liberal Democratic Party members in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

In the scandal, the LDP members allegedly failed to report a total of around 30 million yen in funds collected through fundraising events in 2019 and 2022, the people said.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is unlikely to take action against the LDP members themselves as the unreported amount was not necessarily large.

The prosecutors’ office has been investigating the scandal since receiving a criminal complaint from a university professor.

