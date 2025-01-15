Trump Aide Vows to Continue Japan-U.S.-S. Korea Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, who will be President-elect Donald Trump's national security adviser, said Tuesday that Trump's administration will continue to strengthen trilateral cooperation between Japan, the United States and South Korea.

Speaking at an online event hosted by the U.S. Institute of Peace, Waltz praised the efforts of outgoing President Joe Biden's administration to strengthen the trilateral cooperation. "I think all of those things will continue," he noted.

The event was also attended by Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, who mentioned "a huge number of hours" he has spent with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. "I have found it very valuable as national security adviser to have that strategic channel so that China understands what we're up to, and so we understand what they're up to," he said.

Sullivan emphasized the need for "an open channel of communication to manage the competition so it doesn't tip over into conflict."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]